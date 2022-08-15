Ola announces S1 electric scooter and first-ever Electric Car: Check details here

Ola Electric conducted its launch event on August 15, 2022, the Indian Independence Day. During the event, the company announced the new Ola S1 electric scooter and the Ola Electric Car. Keep reading to know more about both the vehicles, their specifications and their price.

Ola S1 electric scooter specifications

Right off the pad, the Ola S1 has a 3kWh battery that would require about five hours to charge. Once the electric scooter is fully charged, it would offer a range of up to 128km in economy mode. The rider gets two more modes: Normal Mode with a range of up to 101km and Sports mode with a range of up to 90km.

As far as power is concerned, the Ola S1 comes with a peak motor power of 8.5kW, along with which, the top speed of the electric scooter is capped at 95kph. The Ola S1 runs on Move OS which is designed by the company itself and will get all the software updates that will come in future, including the Move OS3 which is about to be released on Diwali.

Talking about features, the Ola S1 borrows all the cool stuff from Ola S1 Pro, including Bluetooth connectivity and navigation, except for Cruise Control which is only available on the Ola S1 Pro. Apart from this, the overall design of the Ola S1 remains the same as the Ola S1 Pro released earlier.

Coming to the price, the Ola S1 will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 99,999 and interested customers can book their unit by paying Rs. 499 till August 31, 2022. Those who pre-order the Ola S1 can expect their delivery from September 7, 2022.

Ola Electric Car

Ola also announced its first-ever Electric Car during the event conducted on August 15, 2022. The electric car is claimed to be the most sporty electric car in India that can achieve 0-100 in four seconds. Further, the company also revealed that this car will have a range of 500 km. The Ola Electric Car is also said to have a drag coefficient of 0.21, which refers to the ease with which air glides on the outer surface of the car, causing lesser resistance. The car will also run on Ola's Move OS and will be released in 2024.