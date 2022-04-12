Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Dismisses Retiring Rumours; 'Will Accelerate Ambitious Projects'

In a significant development, Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dismissed rumours that he is retiring from the company and informed that he has changed tracks and will be concentrating on ambitious new projects like car, cell, and gigafactory, deepening his focus on technology and engineering. The company's CFO, GR Arun Kumar, will manage daily operations.

The Ola CEO's statement comes after the media reported that Aggarwal will no longer manage the daily operations at Ola and will concentrate on engineering functions, innovation in quick commerce, internal expansion, team building and products. It was reported that Group CFO, Ola Electric and Ola will take over from Bhavish and handle the day-to-day operations.

Clarifying on the same, Aggarwal tweeted, "Reads like I’m retiring! Not true. Arun is a great leader & he’ll help me manage Ola’s ops. We will accelerate ambitious new projects like our car, cell, gigafactory etc. & deepen focus on tech & engineering. More soon. Doubling down on building the future here in India, at Ola! (sic)"

Bhavish stepping down at important juncture

It's pertinent to note, Bhavish Aggarwal is handing over the responsibility of daily operations to GR Arun Kumar, Group CFO, Ola and Ola Electric, when the company is working on raising a fresh round of funding; the company's electric mobility operations have taken a hit due to reports of quality issues and there is heightened employee movement at various levels in the Group. CFO Swayam Saurabh, HR Head Rohit Munjal, General Counsel Sandeep Chowdhury and Gaurav Porwal, Chief Operating Officer left the company recently.

Bhavish Aggarwal's move also comes at a time when the company is planning to list on the bourses. Ola is also set to acquire Avail Finance and the transaction has been approved by the board. Bhavish Aggarwal's brother Ankush is likely to head the merger.

Bhavish Aggarwal is the founder of two Unicorns - Ola and Ola Electric, which is putting in place ambitious plans to disrupt the electric two-wheeler markets. Ola Electric missed the October 2021 timeline for delivering electric scooters and resumed deliveries in December 2022.

