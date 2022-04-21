Ola Electric Customer Alleges Accident Due To Fault In Scooter; Company Refutes Claim

Ola Electric's electric scooter, the Ola S1 Pro, has been the subject of numerous complaints. In a recent incident, one of the customers claimed that his son was involved in an accident on March 26 as a result of a defect in an Ola Electric scooter that accelerated on a speed breaker rather than slowing down, causing the vehicle to become airborne and crash down on the road.

The client claimed on Twitter that his son had fractures in his left hand and 16 stitches in his right hand as a result of the accident and that he needed surgery to keep his left hand from being disabled for the rest of his life.

@bhash @OlaElectric I had purchased new Ola S1 Pro. On 26th March 2022 my son had an accident due to fault in regenerative breaking where on speed breaker instead of slowing, the scooter accelerated sending so much torque that he had an accident (1/n) pic.twitter.com/ghVXSwqJ3T — BALWANT SINGH (@BALWANT1962) April 15, 2022

The scooter went airborne crashing and skidding. My son was severely hospitalised on 26th March where he had fractures in left hand and 16 stitches in right hand due to fault in ola S1 Pro @bhash @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/nwjTDv7SBA — BALWANT SINGH (@BALWANT1962) April 15, 2022

Ola Electric, however, refuted these claims, stating that the scooter in question is in perfect working order. OLA, in its reply to the person’s Tweet, wrote, "Hey, Wishing your son a very quick recovery. And further to our discussion over call your scooter will be delivered to you today. After thorough investigation, as confirmed on call there is no issue with the scooter and we advise you to please ride safely.”

OLA electric scooters have been in the headlines for a variety of reasons since they began shipping in December, last year. A video of the company's electric scooter catching fire in Pune recently went viral on social media, prompting many to question the vehicle's safety standards. Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had earlier said in response to the incident that safety is their top priority and they will investigate the matter to fix it.

The government had ordered a probe into the incident on March 28, by deputing a team of experts to investigate the matter. On April 7, it called technical teams of Ola Electric and Okinawa Scooter for an explanation of fires in their EVs.

Government in talk with e-scooter manufacturers over safety concerns

All battery, battery management, and cell testing criteria are being modified in response to growing concerns about the safety of two-wheeler EVs following prior fire tragedies. The government is in discussions with corporations that have been implicated in recent EV fires.

According to several media reports, these companies are also being advised on the processes that must be followed in order to prevent future fires. It was also said that the government can offer EV manufacturers guidance on what procedures they must take if necessary. The government is also changing quality assurance and quality control criteria for manufacturers.