Ola Electric To Refund Rs 130 Crore To Customers; What We Know So Far

Ola Electric has been told to refund 1 lakh consumers who choose to buy the off-board electric charger when purchasing Ola Electric scooters for Rs 130 crore. This announcement was made in response to a government inquiry that showed the company had been selling on-board chargers for more money than was allowed under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme.

After being investigated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries for overpricing, the company made the declaration in a letter to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). With prices ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 19,000, Ola Electric previously sold off-board chargers as accessories for its S1 Pro electric scooters, blatantly in violation of the FAME scheme, to 1 lakh customers who were overcharged.

What was promised under the FAME programme?

As part of the FAME programme, chargers and proprietary software cannot be offered by the companies for a price that is more than the cost of the car. This helps to keep EV prices in check and strengthens the Indian electric vehicle ecosystem.

After receiving accusations from whistleblowers that electric car manufacturers took advantage of the rules in an effort to receive government subsidies, the government in India has tightened the noose around EV manufacturers. According to the accusations, OEMs have allegedly been overcharging for their models, excluding them from receiving government subsidies. Following these complaints, the government has started to scrutinise businesses like Hero Electric, Ather Energy, and Ola Electric.

As per the reportst he government has closed the probe against Ola Electric in a case related to the mispricing of its electric two-wheelers after the company agreed to reimburse to buyers the cost of chargers sold separately with scooters. The automotive research association (ARAI) will refrain from taking any action against Ola Electric as the company gave assurance in its letter to ARAI dated 30 april 2023, on their own violation they will remburse the price.

In a statement, Ola Electric CEO, Bhavish Agarwal said "Company will do whatever government asks them to do, Ola Electric is in constant touch with government to resolve all issues."