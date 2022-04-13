Ola Launches 10-minute Delivery Service Weeks After Zomato Receives Backlash For The Same

Just a few weeks after Zomato unveiled its 10-minute delivery plans, mobility giant Ola started to offer 10-minute food delivery in selected regions of Bengaluru. The service will be available as part of the Ola Dash delivery initiative which is available on the quick-commerce app. The offering will enable customers to order run-of-the-mill staples like pizza, wraps, rolls, and several other food items.

Ola claims to offer items such as Khichdi, Rice Bowls, and biryani to customers in under 10 minutes. The app describes the dishes as 'freshly prepared' and features prominently on the Ola Dash page. Reportedly, Swiggy has been exploring similar options but it has not made any announcement regarding the timing of the delivery.

According to BGR.in, Swiggy is in talks with Mukunda Foods or its robotic equipment that automates food preparation and reduces cooking time by around 20 to 50% for Indian and Chinese dishes.

Zomato's Instant service

Interestingly, Zomato in March invested $5 million in Mukunda Foods for a 16.66% stake in the company. The new service is expected to play a vital role in Zomato Instant. The service has been receiving a backlash following, which lead Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal over a Twitter thread explained how the service would work. He revealed that the service would be available for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised menu items only. The statement also shared that the food items can only be dispatached within 2 minutes.