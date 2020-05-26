Ola Resumes Airport Operations Across 22 Cities, Mandates ‘10 Steps To A Safer Ride’

After domestic air-travel resumed across the country, ride-hailing service Ola has resumed its services across 22 Airports with enhanced safety protocols. Earlier on May 19, Ola had resumed normal ride operations in more than 160 cities with enhanced safety protocols applicable with every trip as per the state government guidelines.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola in an official statement mentioned that the company is working closely with Airport authorities across different cities to ensure strict adherence to guidelines while ensuring customers and drivers aren’t inconvenienced.

“With the resumption of domestic flight operations in India, we look forward to serving citizens who need a safe and reliable option for Airport trips. The safety of both passengers and driver-partners continues to be a top priority for us and we are committed to following the highest standards of safety and hygiene. We are also working closely with Airport authorities across different cities to ensure strict adherence to guidelines while ensuring customers and drivers aren’t inconvenienced. By adopting a collaborative approach to flatten the curve, our ‘10 steps to a safer ride’ guidelines for customers and driver partners will ensure that Ola remains the safest ride for Airport trips," stated Subramanian.

‘10 steps to a safer ride’ initiative’

Furthermore, as part of its ‘10 steps to a safer ride’ initiative’ Ola has issued 5 precautionary steps each, for driver-partners and customers, encouraging them to follow sanitary measures and practice personal hygiene etiquette at all times. The protocols have been divided as follows-

No travel of Ola cabs in containment zones

Selfie-authentication of drivers

Equipped with hygiene kits

Cars to be cleaned regularly

Flexible cancellations

For Customers:

Wearing of masks is compulsory: All customers need to wear masks and should sanitize before and after every ride

AC to be switched off: To avoid re-circulation of air, the AC will be switched off and windows will be kept open\

2 passengers per car: Only two passengers apart from the driver-partner will be allowed in the cab per ride

Load and unload luggage themselves: To help maintain social distancing, customers are urged to load and unload luggage themselves

Cashless payments: Customers are encouraged to go cashless to avoid unnecessary contact.

