Ola Resumes Service In Over 160 Cities In India, Comes Up With '10 Steps Of Safety'

Ride-hailing service Ola on Monday said it has resumed normal ride operations in more than 160 cities with enhanced safety protocols applicable with every trip as per the state government guidelines. Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian in an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic TV apprised about the 10 steps of safety taken by the cab aggregator.

He said that the company has set a high standard of protocols for safety.

Further listing the down the measures, Subramanian said, "We have made it mandatory for both, drivers and customers to wear masks. Flexible cancellation if customers are not wearing masks. Drivers have been given access to personal hygiene kits and passenger limit has also been restricted. Urge customers to practice social distancing."

"We have come up with 10 steps of safety - five for the passengers and five for the drivers," he added,

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases cross 1 lakh as many states ease lockdown restrictions

READ: Bengaluru: Bus, cab services to resume operations from May 19 with precautionary measures

Cab services resume

Cab services were suspended for more than 50 days in Delhi and Bengaluru due to restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"In compliance with Lockdown 4.0 guidelines by the Government, Uber is resuming services across more cities in India. Riders will constantly be notified with further information and the status of specific cities through our app," it said in a blogpost.

With the 10 new cities, Uber will be available in a total of 35 cities in the country. The company had earlier resumed operations in 25 cities. Ola said driver-partners operating three and four-wheelers on the platform will be available in the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Assam.

"This also brings relief to millions of drivers-partners whose livelihoods depend on serving citizens on a daily basis. In all of the over 160 cities where Ola is now operational, enhanced safety protocols are applicable across every single trip," Ola said in response to an emailed query.

READ: Lockdown 4.0: Maharashtra releases fresh guidelines; major relaxations in non-Red zones

READ: Amit Shah speaks to WB CM Mamata Banerjee on Cyclone 'Amphan', offers all assistance