Ola Resumes Cab Services In Maharashtra For Essentials; Announces 5-layer Precautions

After being off the roads for over two months, cab aggregator Ola announced, on Friday, that it would be resuming its services across the state of Maharashtra for essential services only. Along with Mumbai, Ola will be offering its services across major cities such as Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur, and Amravati. Users across these cities will now be able to book both in-city and out-station trips (intra-state only) for their essential travel needs. Dedicated “Ola Suraksha Zones” will also be set-up across Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra to fumigate vehicles and screen driver-health every 48 hours.

Ola's five-layered precautionary measures