Ola's Fresh Plan For Raising $250-300mn For Expansion; What We Know So Far

Ola Electric, a manufacturer of electric vehicles, is nearing the completion of a funding round of approximately USD 300 million, sources familiar with the matter told PTI. The funds will be utilized to fuel the company's expansion efforts and meet its other corporate requirements. Investment bank Goldman Sachs will oversee the fundraising process, which is set to include participation from existing investors as well as notable global investors and sovereign funds.

Key Highlights of Ola Electric's fresh fundraising plan

Ola Electric is expected to break even and achieve profitability soon.

The fundraising will be managed by Goldman Sachs and involve existing global investors and sovereign funds.

Ola Electric has a revenue run rate of close to a billion dollars annually, and leads Indian EV manufacturers by volume and revenue.

The company is focused on developing core technologies and expanding its product portfolio across two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Ola Electric has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up the world's largest EV hub in Krishnagiri, including a cell factory, four-wheeler factory, and supplier ecosystem.

Ola Electric plans to expand its existing two-wheeler factory and open 500 Experience Centres across major cities by April 2023.

The company is currently producing over 20,000 units per month.

Ola tops Electric Vehicle two-wheeler charts in February

In the month of February 2023, three manufacturers, namely Ola Electric, TVS Motor Co, and Ather Energy, sold over ten thousand new vehicles each, according to sales numbers from the government’s VAHAN portal.

Ola Electric sold 17,667 units in February 2023, which is the second-highest monthly sales figure for the company in the current fiscal year, after the 18,282 units sold in January 2023. With a 27% share of the market segment in February, Ola Electric leads the rankings. The company has sold a total of 1,29,866 units in the first 11 months of the fiscal year, giving it a significant advantage over its competitors and positioning it to be the market leader for the current fiscal year.

In February, sales of electric two-wheelers increased by 84% year-on-year, with 65,702 units sold compared to 35,709 units sold in the same month last year.

(with PTI inputs)