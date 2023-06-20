Omega Seiki Mobility Launches New Electric Urban Passenger Vehicle OSM Stream City

Omega Seiki Mobility on Tuesday launched its new electric urban passenger vehicle OSM Stream City with prices starting at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The OSM Stream City comes in variants -- Stream City ATR that has swappable battery features priced at Rs 1.85 lakh and Stream City 8.5 with fixed battery priced at Rs 3.01 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), Omega Seiki Mobility said in a statement.

"While we started with cargo vehicles, this launch is in line with our strategy of providing a complete 3W (three-wheeler) solution covering both cargo as well as passenger segments," Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) Founder and Chairman Uday Narang said.

OSM has increased its production five times and has plans to sell over 10,000 electric 3Ws in FY24, he added.

The company said the concept of swappable battery is being introduced in association with Sun Mobility, which will provide a quick interchange station network for customers to swap batteries.

OSM Stream City ATR has a range of 80 kilometres on single charge while the OSM Stream City 8.5 has a range of 117 km.

Currently, OSM has a network of 175-plus dealerships across India. It has also partnered with various banks and NBFCs, including Indian Bank, Union Bank, IDFC, Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank and Shriram Transport for vehicle retail finance.