Omnipotent Industries Limited IPO Opens Today: Check Subscription Status, GMP & Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Omnipotent Industries Limited will open for subscription on Tuesday, November 16 and will conclude on November 22. The company has set a fixed price for the issue at Rs 63 per equity share. The shares will be listed on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange)'s Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) platform.

The Omnipotent Industries IPO is for 30 lakh equity shares, piling up to Rs 18.9 crore, the firm said in a statement. The money generated from the issue will be used for repayment of loans, increase additional working capital requirements for general corporate purposes.

Omnipotent Industries IPO: All you need to know

IPO date: The IPO will be live from November 16 to November 22.

Omnipotent Industries IPO Price: It has a fixed price of Rs 63 per equity share.

Fresh issue: 30 lakh equity shares

Omnipotent Industries Limited IPO GMP: No details yet

About Omnipotent Industries

Omnipotent Industries is engaged in supplying bulk and packed bitumen or asphalt as well as other bituminous products across India. The company was established in Mumbai in 2016 to carry on the existing bitumen business of Global Enterprises and its organisation.

The company provides bitumen solutions to traders, importers and manufacturing companies for road construction and manufacturing usage. It also imports and supplies high-quality bitumen, bitumen emulsions and special bituminous allied products.

"We also lease storage tanks & bulk Bitumen from Mundra & Karwar while Packed drum Bitumen from JNPT, Mumbai, Haldia & Kolkata. Our suppliers operate bitumen storage and handling terminals with a capacity of over 1,50,000 tons from outsides of India and have a combined experience of more than 19 years in this field," the company said on its website.

Omnipotent Industries further said that it has established itself as a key player n the Bitumen industry with a year over year growth of more than 200%.

"With over 11 JV’s and 2 branches pan India, Omnipotent Industries has a corporate hierarchy structure with an experienced and diversified workforce – A one of its kind in the Bitumen Industry. Having traded 1.2 Lacs MT (with indenting) in the business year 2020-21, the company has been able to sell products at market realistic lowest prices with 100% quality material in India," it added.