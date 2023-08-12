ONGC June Quarter Profit Plummets 34% On Lower Production Of Crude Oil

Oil exploration company, Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC), reported a standalone profit of Rs 10,015 crore, a fall of 34 per cent, as opposed to Rs 15,206 crore in the same quarter last year, the company said in a regulatory filing. However, on a sequential basis, ONGC turned profitable after reporting a loss of Rs 248 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY23).

The public sector undertaking’s revenue fell a little over 20 per cent to Rs 33,814 crore against Rs 42,321 crore in the same quarter last year.

ONGC’s earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plummeted 25 per cent to Rs 19,453 crore, as opposed to Rs 25,930 crore in the same quarter last year. Its margin squeezed by 380 basis points to 57.5 per cent against 61.3 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The price on a gross calorific value (GCV) basis came in at $6.71/mmbtu, a surge of 10 per cent, against $6.10/mmbtu in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Additionally, the New Delhi headquartered company’s production output declined on a year-on-year basis. The company explained that the production fell due to several factors including cyclone Biparjoy, shutting down in Panna-Mukta offshore platforms for commissioning of new crude oil pipeline to modernise its evacuation facilities after taking over from joint venture partners.

Another reason for the decline in production was the halt of crude oil wells in South India, which had to be stopped as a refinery there stopped receiving oil, following a leakage in their pipeline.

How ONGC plans to counter low production?

ONGC said, in order to counter the decline in production from some of the matured and marginal fields, the company is taking proactive steps by implementing well interventions and advancing new well drilling activities.

“The current decline in production is temporary. The same will be compensated in upcoming quarters with commencement of additional production from new projects; especially by crude oil production commencement from KG 98/2 in Q3 FY24,” ONGC added.

Other developments

ONGC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iceland Geothermal Energy GeoSurvey (ISOR) on June 7 this year, to explore and develop Geothermal potential on Pan-India basis. During the same period, it signed another MoU with Indian Oil Corporation Limited to explore downstream opportunities especially in petrochemicals, both greenfield projects and through acquisitions.

The market capitalisation of ONGC is Rs 2.23 lakh crore, to date. Its stock settled at Rs 177.15 apiece, down over 0.80 per cent, on Friday, August 11.