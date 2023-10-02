Online Booking Platforms Thrive In Q2 2023, Marking A Post-pandemic Travel Surge In Europe

Online booking platforms in the European Union continued their post-pandemic recovery in the second quarter of 2023, achieving new monthly records for short-term stay reservations, according to Eurostat, the EU's statistics office.

Eurostat reported that reservations for short-term stays surged by 15.8 per cent, with a total of approximately 153 million nights booked in short-term rental accommodations through platforms such as Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia Group, and TripAdvisor. Notably, these statistics do not include hotel stays.

The data revealed an increase in bookings through online platforms, with a nearly 20 per cent rise in April, followed by a significant 22.6 per cent jump in May and an 8.4 per cent increase in June when compared to the same months in the previous year.

For the first half of the year, reservations were 18.8 per cent higher than in 2022 and 22.6 per cent ahead of the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, underscoring the strong resurgence of the travel industry.

Leisure travel demand has been surging both within Europe and globally since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, approaching levels seen before the pandemic. This uptick in travel activity has persisted despite concerns about rising inflation affecting consumer spending.

During the April-June quarter, Booking Holdings and Airbnb experienced substantial revenue growth, with increases of 27 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. This financial performance reflects the robust recovery in the online travel booking sector.



(With Reuters Inputs)