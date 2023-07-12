Online Gaming Companies' Shares Fall On GST Imposition Of 28%

Shares of online gaming firms Nazara Technologies, Onmobile Global, and Delta Corp fell on Wednesday, a day after the GST Council imposed a 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming.

The GST Council on Tuesday decided to levy the maximum 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos, and horse racing, and lowered tax on food and beverages sold in multiplexes. It also tweaked the definition of utility vehicles for the levy.

Tax to affect earnings of online gaming companies

According to some industry representatives, the tax would reduce the earnings of online gaming companies. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the decision to levy 28 per cent GST on online gaming and casinos was not intended to kill the industry but considered the "moral question" that it cannot be taxed at par with essential commodities.

"We are purely looking at that which is being taxed because it creates value, profit is being made... based on the wager people win. Today's decision looks at what is to be taxed and what is not," Sitharaman said.

50th GST Council meeting

She said that the regulatory aspect of online gaming is being looked after by the IT ministry, while the GST Council has taken the decision solely for tax purposes.

Skills-based vs chance-based gaming

Nazara Technologies said on Wednesday that the tax will apply only to the skill-based real-money gaming segment of its business, which they say contributed 5.2 per cent to consolidated revenue in fiscal year 2023. It said that there would be minimal impact on the company's overall revenue.

Skill-based and chance-based gaming will not be differentiated under the tax regime, according to Maharashtra state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Shares of Delta Corp plunged almost 10 per cent to hit their lower circuit. Nazara Technologies' shares fell over 14 per cent and those of Onmobile Gaming declined nearly 9 per cent.

Shares of Nazara Technologies and Delta rose 21.6 per cent and 15.9 per cent respectively, so far this year as of Tuesday's close. Onmobile shares have declined 11.9 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)