Opening Bell: Market Opens Almost Flat, Sensex Down By 16 Points, Nifty In Red

The benchmark indices on February 7 started slightly lower with the Nifty at 17763. At 60,503.26, the Sensex is down 3.64 points, or 0.01 percent. At 17,763, the Nifty is down 1.60 points, or 0.01 percent.

Around 127 shares are unchanged, 775 shares are down, and 1313 shares are in the green.

It is pertinent to note that shares of Tata Steel are down roughly 3%.

Investors in the Indian market will be eyeing the Q3 results and the decisions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MPC meeting.

With encouraging signals from neighbouring Asian markets, the domestic equity market got off to a strong start on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 109 points and the Nifty trading with modest gains.

Investor confidence in Asia appeared to be positive even as the US market fell on Monday following strong data on jobs last week renewed worries about the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory going forward.

In early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained momentum and jumped 108.97 points to 60,615.87 while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 36.65 points to 17,801.25.Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and TCS were among the Sensex stocks that were trading with gains.



Monday’s scenario

The Sensex on Monday dropped 334.98 points or 0.55 per cent to close at 60,506.90 while the Nifty fell 89.45 points or 0.50 per cent to end the day at 17,764.60.

The US and the European markets closed in the negative territory with Foreign portfolio investors being net sellers, offloading shares worth Rs 1,218.14 crore, according to data available with the BSE.