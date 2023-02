On February 23, the Indian indices began trading in the red. The BSE Sensex is down 67.08 points, or 0.11 percent, to open at 59,677.90, while the Nifty fell 19.90 points, or 0.11 percent, to open at 17,534.40.

A total of 1092 shares have grown, 708 have declined, and 110 have remained unchanged. One of the biggest losers was Bajaj Finance, followed by Adani Enterprises.