Opening Bell: Sensex Increases By 116 Points To Open At 60,807; Nifty Up At 17,905

On February 21, the Indian indices began trading in the green, with the BSE Sensex rising 116 points, or 0.13 percent, to open at 60,807 and the Nifty rising 38 points, or 0.19 percent, to open at 17,905.80.

Around 1,182 shares rose, 681 shares fell, and 115 shares remained unchanged.

In the Nifty, the biggest gainers included NTPC, Tata Steel, HUL, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Life, while the top losers included Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Bank.