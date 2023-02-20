Opening Bell: Sensex Rises More Than 110 Points To Open At 61,124; Nifty Up At 17,955

The Indian indices opened in the green on Monday, with the BSE Sensex rising 110.27 points, or 0.18 percent, to start trading at 61,124 and the Nifty climbing 21.35 points, or 0.12%, to start at 17,955.

About 1331 shares advanced, 786 shares declined and 178 shares were unchanged.

The top Nifty gainers included Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Power Grid Corp., and Bajaj Finserv, while the top losers included Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Wipro, and Divis Labs.