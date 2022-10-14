Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami kicked off the mega "India Economic Summit 2022" on Friday, October 14. In his inaugural speech. Arnab shared his insight on India's economic growth by highlighting the tough structural reforms that the country has undertaken.

In his inaugural address at the "India Economic Summit 2022- Mission Superpower", Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, "Yesterday the managing director of IMF said ‘India deserves to be called a bright spot on this otherwise dark horizon because it’s been a fast-growing economic even in the most difficult times'... The tough decisions that we took are now bringing dividends and it is the time to seize the opportunity."

#IndiaEconomicSummit | Arnab elaborates on the 'Hockey-stick moment' of various global economic powers over the decades. 'Our time has come, it's the time for the Indian hockey-stick moment'.



Maintaining that India's 'hockey stick moment' is here, Arnab explained, "I believe that our growth in the next few years is not going to be gradual. We are entering a very accelerated period of growth. And I am going to give a historic perspective for this. America had its hockey stick moment in the late 18th century when its GDP grew 2.5 times faster than the population from 1700 to 1900 and then 4.5 times faster from 1900 to 2000. So, the 20th century was truly America's century." He also said, "By 2030, we should be established as one of the top superpowers in the world."

Young India Inc discusses Mission Superpower

Later At the Republic Economic Summit, India's young entrepreneurs revealed their thoughts on India's Mission Superpower. Participating in the panel discussion via videoconferencing, co-founder of Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath said, "As a country, we too feel a lot of optimism on the ground. I would say, even outside of India when you talk to international investors today they might not be optimistic about their own countries, but when they talk about India, it’s always with a lot of optimism."

"I am sure that we are on the right path. We need to be cognizant of the bumps on the road... While we remain extremely optimistic about the future as a country, it is also probably wise to look at the short-term problems that might be in industries across the board and plan accordingly as well," he added.

'Many non-mainstream opportunities in India': Pranav Pai

Pranav Pai of 3one4 Capital, called India "an extremely interesting place to invest". The founding partner & Chief Investment officer at 3one Capital, Pranav Pai said, "India has a strange ecosystem. It’s a large country, 1.4 billion people, the youngest country in the world and such a dynamic economy now. We still have fundamental problems that we can solve. We can build young companies, startups and technology to address those challenges."

Adding further he said, "We're surprised by how many non-mainstream opportunities there are in India. In India today, 'scale' means a billion people... We are the only population-scale country with open digital platforms, with the internet in 800 million people’s hands, 600 million smartphones and 1.4 billion people with unique identification. It is an extremely interesting place to invest."

Meanwhile, Keshav Bhajanka of Century Ply batted for innovation and stated, "When it comes to innovation, what has got us here today is the need to do things differently. During COVID, we came up with an idea to make ply virus free, they laughed at us, but we made the world's first anti-virus plywood." Adding further, he said, "Innovation is critical for a company to remain a market leader."

'100 more unicorns can built in FinTech alone': MobiKwik co-founder

Speaking at the Republic Economic Summit, MobiKwik co-founder Upasana Taku stated spoke about the potential of fintech firms stating that over 100 more unicorns can be built in FinTech alone. "Even today, despite the digital transformation of the last 5-10 years, less than 30 million Indians invest. From an innovation and opportunity point of view, it's a greenfield. I think over 100 more unicorns can be built in fintech alone," Taku said.

Further in the discussion, Taku lauded the Modi government for its "Startup India" and "Make in India" programmes. The MobiKwik co-founder said, "This Government more than any other has had a theme of 'Startup India' and 'Make In India'. The focus is amazing, and there can be an amazing disruption". She added, "There are many entrepreneurs trying to build companies in new areas. I wish the government will come out with new and clear regulations and stick with them."

Pranav Pai also lauded PM Modi, saying, "There is a top-down approach today. I don't remember any PM in history talking in whatever language he has to, to regular Indians about a 10 trillion dollar economy. That is a radical transformation."

'India is doing better than the West': Nikhil Kamath

The Zerodha co-founder said, "In many ways, India is doing better than the Western world. When I travel there and I come back here, be it in terms of crime or clean our roads are. On many parameters where India was lacking, India is really picking up. So this narrative around India will organically change and is already changing."

"By virtue of our incumbent Govt, and the circumstances, all of us could thrive. I hope these continue in the future," Nikhil Kamath said.

Vedanta chairman opines on India's growth story

Addressing the Republic Economic Summit via video conference, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal stated, "India today is in a sweet spot. The world is looking up to India and our tall leader PM Modi Ji". He added, "It is now a time for us, our startups, our youth. We have to take everyone with us to make our country proud. Our Mother Earth has everything, we don't have to import."