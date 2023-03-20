Outcome Budget: Average Fleet Utilisation Of DTC Buses Saw Minor Decline

The average fleet utilisation of DTC buses saw a minor decline to 83.2 per cent against a target of 86 per cent, while the figures saw an increase for cluster buses to 98.83 per cent, according to the Outcome Budget 2022-23.

Fleet utilisation is the percentage of buses on roads in comparison to their total numbers.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presented the Outcome Budget in the Assembly on Monday and said that Electric Vehicles constituted a record 16.7 per cent of all vehicles sold in Delhi in December 2022 - the highest in any Indian state.

Sharing numbers related to the Transport department, he said out of the 78 indicators for assessment, 69 per cent were on track.

"Arvind Kejriwal government's push to make Delhi an EV capital has made unprecedented headway. December 2022 saw 93,160 new EVs registered under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy.

"EVs constituted a record 16.7 per cent of all vehicles sold in Delhi in December 2022 - highest in any Indian state," he said in the Delhi Assembly.

The outcome budget report said 42,738 electric two-wheelers and 36,658 e-rickshaw/e-cart were registered under Delhi EV policy up to December last year.

Regarding the infrastructure for charging of the vehicles, 2610 public charging stations and 2163 slow charging points have been set up while 265 fast charging points have been set up up to December last year.

"Further 234 battery swapping points have been setup. 10.23 per cent of new vehicles that have been registered are e-vehicles till December 2022. Further, 56,278 vehicles were provided subsidy from State EV fund," the report said.

According to the Outcome Budget report, the total number of buses operated in Delhi till December 2022 stands at 7329, including 4010 DTC buses.

Out of 3,319 cluster buses, percentage of average fleet utilisation of Cluster buses has increased to 98.83 per cent.

"Out of 4010 DTC buses, percentage of Average fleet utilisation of DTC buses has decreased to 83.2 per cent against target of 86 per cent," it noted.

The report also said the Transport department has taken a major initiative to provide all public services in faceless manner and the total such requests received till date are approximately 35,19,621.

"Real time information of 3,319 Cluster Buses and 4,000 DTC Buses is available on the 'One Delhi' - Delhi's one-stop public mobility application. To make travel safe, bus marshals are deployed in both shifts in all cluster buses and 92 per cent of DTC buses by the Arvind Kejriwal government," Gahlot said.

The work of 123.30 Km (including 16.32 Km in NCR) by DMRC has been completed for Phase III and Phase IV is under construction. After completion of Phase IV, total network of DMRC in Delhi and NCR would be around 457 km, it said.

The department has started 15 Automatic Driving test tracks (including three private ones) for testing driving competence while issuing driving license to citizens.

On an average, 87,480 tests are conducted per month on these tracks, it said.

The report said 953 centre are issuing PUCCs to create awareness about pollution control among the public and periodical pollution control certification. Nearly 66.63 per cent of two wheelers and 79.54 per cent of four-wheelers are running with valid PUCCs.

The Outcome Budget was introduced in 2017-18 as a tool linking the budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various schemes, programmes and projects; and final deliverables from the citizens' perspective.