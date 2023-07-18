Over 13 Crore Indians Emerged Out Of Poverty Between 2016-21: Report

In a noteworthy development, a recent report by Niti Aayog revealed that a staggering 13.5 crore individuals in India emerged from multidimensional poverty between 2016-2021. This positive trend, measured by improvements in health, education, and standard of living, marks a substantial decline in the number of India's multidimensionally poor, falling from 24.85 per cent in 2015-16 to 14.96 per cent in 2019-2020.

The National Multidimensional Poverty Index report highlighted that Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh recorded the fastest reduction rates, showcasing commendable progress in their efforts to combat multidimensional poverty. These states have successfully implemented targeted policies, schemes, and developmental programs aimed at uplifting the lives of their populations.

The National Multidimensional Poverty Index report assesses deprivations in health, education, and standard of living through 12 indicators aligned with the SDGs. These indicators encompass areas such as education, nutrition, water, sanitation, cooking fuel, electricity, and housing.

The significant decline of 9.89 percentage points in India's multidimensionally poor population also underscores the effectiveness of the government's policies to address poverty in all its dimensions. The report attributes this achievement to the focused investments made in areas, critical for the common masses and their everyday needs.

Efforts and efficiency: Government’s steps to alleviate the poor

As per the report, key government initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, Poshan Abhiyan, and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana have played a pivotal role in driving these positive outcomes.

With increasing government efforts, crores of Indians are finally entering the middle class | Image credit: Pexels

The Niti Aayog report sheds light on the multidimensional nature of poverty and emphasises the importance of measuring progress beyond income-based indicators. By considering health, education, and standard of living as essential components, the report provides a more comprehensive understanding of poverty in India.

Furthermore, the report highlights the disparities between rural and urban areas, indicating that rural regions witnessed a faster reduction in multidimensional poverty compared to urban areas. This finding underscores the need for targeted interventions and policies tailored to the unique challenges faced by different regions.

Government committed to improving quality of life: Niti Ayog

As per the report, this remarkable progress not only signifies a significant step towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 1.2 but also reflects the Indian government's commitment to improving the quality of life for its citizens. The findings will serve as a valuable resource for policymakers, allowing them to identify successful strategies and areas that require further attention.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar are three of the top-performing states: Niti Ayog | Image credit: Pixels

The report also highlighted the NITI Aayog's State Support Mission (SSM) which aims to strengthen its collaboration with States and Union Territories through structured engagement. It involves capacity building and the establishment of State Institutions for Transformation (SIT). NITI Aayog provides comprehensive assistance in developing economic visions, implementing monitoring systems, and fostering innovation.

As India continues its efforts to alleviate poverty, the Niti Aayog report reaffirms the nation's commitment to building a more inclusive and prosperous society, where no individual is left behind. With a continued focus on multidimensional poverty reduction, India is well on track to achieve its developmental goals and create a brighter future for its citizens.