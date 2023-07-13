Over 2 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed So Far, Taxman Urges Early E-filing

With only 19 days left until the deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2022-23, the Income Tax e-filing website is experiencing a significant increase in taxpayer activity. While some users have reported issues and slow performance of the portal, the number of tax filings has reached over 2.2 crore as of July 12, nine days earlier than the previous year.

The Income Tax Department commended taxpayers for their proactive engagement and urged those who still needed to file their forms to do so right away to prevent a last-minute rush. This year, the due date for filing returns for taxpayers whose accounts don't require auditing remains July 31, and there will be no extension granted, considering the high number of filings recorded thus far.

According to the Income Tax e-filing portal, more than 2 crore returns have been verified by taxpayers, and the department has processed over 72 lakh returns as of July 12. These numbers are expected to rise significantly in the coming days as the deadline approaches.

Form 26AS or AIS, which one to consider?

One important aspect for individual taxpayers to consider while filing their income tax returns is whether to refer to Form 26AS or the Annual Information Statement (AIS) which was recently introduced. "Previously, taxpayers relied on Form 26AS to ensure that all taxes deducted in a financial year were accurately reflected in the records. Form 26AS acted as a tax passbook, displaying details of taxes deposited against an individual's PAN to the government," Arpit Suri, CA and personal finance expert explained.

"However, the AIS, launched in November 2021, provides a more comprehensive overview of a taxpayer's financial activities. In addition to tax details, it includes information about income from various sources, such as salary, interest income, dividends, and capital gains, received during the financial year," he added.

To determine which document should be the primary reference for filing ITR this year, taxpayers are advised to consider both AIS and Form 26AS. The Income Tax department clarified that Form 26AS will only reflect TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and TCS (Tax Collected at Source), while other taxes deposited, such as self-assessment tax and advance tax, will be displayed in the AIS. Therefore, both documents are crucial for accurately filing income tax returns.

Tax experts emphasise the importance of maintaining relevant documentation, such as Demat statements, bank statements and transaction agreements, for the financial transactions mentioned in the AIS. If errors are identified in either the AIS or Form 26AS, taxpayers will need to provide feedback for corrections based on the supporting documents. If necessary, taxpayers can request revision of TDS returns or bring errors to the attention of the tax authority.