Overall Coal Stock Up 24.7% Year-on-year; Stands At 88.01 MT

India’s coal stock: The overall coal stock in India reached 88.01 million tonnes as on Wednesday, the Ministry of Coal shared in a release on Friday. This figure translates to an increase of 24.7 per cent from the stock of 70.61 million tonnes as on August 23 last year. The overall stock includes coal that is current at mines, TPPs (DCB) and transit, among others.

“The Ministry of Coal continues to make remarkable strides in its pursuit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by ensuring energy security and enhancing coal production. The ministry has achieved significant milestones that highlight its commitment to achieve these goals. The ministry's dedication to sustaining an uninterrupted coal supply remains steadfast,” it said in the statement.

Apart from this, the Pithead Coal Stock at Coal India Limited (CIL) stood at 46.13 million tonnes on Wednesday, the ministry added. This marked a growth of 45.5 per cent year on year from the stock of 31.70 million last year. “This upward trend highlights effective stock management strategies and operational efficiency,” the ministry said.

Between April 1 and August 23 this year, 307.97 million tonnes of coal has been dispatched to the power sector. This figure is 5.6 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year, indicating a steady supply of coal to meet the energy requirements of the power sector.

“Overall, cumulative coal production for FY 2023-24 has witnessed remarkable growth, with a production of 340.31 million tonnes up to August 23, 2023, representing an impressive growth rate of 10.52 per cent compared to the previous year's 307.92 million tonnes up to August 23, 2022,” the ministry said. It added that overall coal dispatch has also witnessed a significant increase, reaching 371.11 million tonnes as on Wednesday. This marks a growth of 9.58 per cent compared to the 338.66 million tonnes of coal dispatched last year by August 23.

The Ministry of Coal further asserted that it was taking all the measures necessary in order to promote a sustainable growth in the sector. This, it said, was being done with the help of meticulous strategic planning as well as efficient execution in order to enhance the coal production capabilities in the country. These efforts aim to strengthen the power sector in meeting the surging energy demands of the nation.