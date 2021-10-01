OYO Files Draft Papers With SEBI For Initial Public Offering, Aims To Raise $1.2 Billion

Hospitality firm and Indian hotel chain OYO have filed their draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 8,430 crore. The company which is planning to issue its IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity sales up to 70 billion rupees and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 14.3 crore. The details are provided in the prospectus filed by OYO on Thursday. The hospitality startup company backed by Softbank Group looks forward to raising around $1 billion.

Further, providing details on the proceedings from the issue, it says that the proceeds will be used for funding prepayment or repayment purposes, in part of certain borrowings availed by the company subsidiaries which amounts to Rs 2,441 crore, and further funding the company's organic and inorganic growth initiatives amounting to Rs 2,900 crore. Moreover, the balanced proceedings will be used for general corporate purposes. The OYO IPO will also see a pre-IPO placement which will issue shares amounting to 14 billion rupees.

OYO fundraising

The company's major backers are Softbank Vision Fund followed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital India. However, it has reported a fall in its business due to the pandemic situation and has recently shown signs of recovery after some of its markets opened up in the recent quarters. In July, OYO's chief executive officer, and founder, Ritesh Agarwal had said that its business was likely to return to levels seen before the second wave of COVID-19 infections in India.

He had informed, "In India, if all goes well, in a couple of weeks our numbers will be back to pre-wave two and then growing from there." Referring to travel demands slowly returning in India with restrictions ease concerning travel and vacations, Agarwal had said, "Staycations are in vogue and the trend of work from anywhere is not a short-term one."

Meanwhile, the listing plan by OYO IPO will see a major debut by Zomato followed by Paytm and Nykaa. Earlier, in the month of September, OYO received an investment of $5 million from Microsoft Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan, and Citi who further recommended OYO to issue its initial public offering.

