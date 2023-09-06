Oyo India CEO Ankit Gupta And Europe Head Mandar Vaidya Quit Before Public Listing

OYO CEO quits: Ankit Gupta, the former CEO of Oyo in India, has quit the company when OYO was preparing for its anticipated public listing, as confirmed by an official statement from Oyo. Mandar Vaidya, who served as Oyo's Europe head, has also left his position.

Ankit Gupta assumed the role of India CEO at the unicorn in 2019 but resigned in March of this year. Before taking the helm of India operations, Gupta held the position of CEO for the Franchise and Frontier business at the Gurugram-based firm. Similarly, Mandar Vaidya joined Oyo in 2019, and after starting his tenure as the Chief Experience Officer (CXO) for South East Asia and the Middle East, he later transitioned to lead the European operations in April 2021.

In response to these departures, an Oyo spokesperson expressed gratitude for their leadership, stating, "Ankit Gupta and Mandar Vaidya moved on from their roles six months ago (in March 2023). We are proud of their achievements at Oyo and are thankful for their leadership."

Both Gupta and Vaidya had previously worked at McKinsey, the management consulting firm, before joining Oyo in 2019.

Varun Jain to replace Ankit Gupta

Oyo clarified that these roles were handed over to Varun Jain, who assumed the position of COO India, and Gautam Swaroop, who became the CEO of OYO Vacation Homes, respectively, six months ago.

The departures of Gupta and Vaidya add to a list of high-level executives who have left Oyo this year. In June, the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Ankit Mathuria, resigned, and in February, Oyo underwent organisational changes that led top executives to take on additional responsibilities within the company.

Notably, Oyo has resubmitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) following the newly introduced pre-filing route. The company, founded by Ritesh Agarwal, is seeking to raise $1 billion at a valuation of $2.7 billion, a significant decrease from its previous valuation of $10 billion. This shift in valuation is in line with the ongoing volatility affecting tech stocks globally.

Moody's had projected in May of this year that Oyo was likely to achieve Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately $50 million (or Rs 400-450 crore) for the current financial year, fueled by a resurgence in travel.

While the rating agency maintained a stable outlook for Oyo, it issued a cautionary note, suggesting that Oyo's rating could be downgraded if it did not substantially reduce its cash burn in the next 12-18 months. This signalled concerns about Oyo's liquidity to support its operations and investments over the coming years.