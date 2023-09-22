OYO’s Revenue From Business Travel Rises 20%

OYO Business Travel: Hospitality chain OYO witnessed a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from business travel during the January to June period in 2023, it said in a statement, citing the OYO Business Travel Trends Report 2023. OYO also added approximately 2,800 new corporate clients during this period, clocking an increase of 12 per cent YoY. Last year in the same period, the company had added 2,471 clients.

Hyderabad leads corporate clients addition

Hyderabad led in terms of new corporate clients, with the city adding 660 clients during this period. Gurgaon stood next in this, having added 593 clients, while Delhi added 343 clients. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata were next with 315 clients, 282 clients, and 268 clients, respectively. Pune added 218 clients, while Noida, Lucknow, Kochi, Jaipur, Chennai, and Coimbatore also contributed to this growth, the company said.

Notably, Hyderabad has also been the biggest contributor towards the revenue growth from business travel. Pune was the next biggest contributor, followed by Delhi, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru.

Startups, film production houses leading demand

Robust demand from startups, film production houses, travel management companies, SMEs, and traditional business houses and conglomerates contributed to OYO’s revenue growth from business travel.

Commenting on the development, Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer - India Business, OYO said, “OYO’s Business Accelerator division has serviced over 8,900 corporate clients since January 2021. Growth in corporate accounts can be attributed to our focus on partnerships and collaborations. By actively engaging with businesses and travel managers, we have gained valuable insights into the evolving needs of the corporate travel landscape. This approach has empowered the company to design innovative solutions that simplify the booking process, enhance cost savings, and ensure a seamless travel experience for corporate guests.”