P&G India Announces Rs 300 Crore Fund For Startups, Innovators 

Procter & Gamble India has announced a Rs 300 crore fund called the "P&G Supply Chain Catalyst Fund" to collaborate with external partners and innovators in co-creating solutions for a modern supply chain ecosystem. This initiative is part of the Rs 1,800 crore commitment to business solutions through vGROW, an investment by P&G India in small businesses, individuals, and large organisations offering innovative solutions.

Supply 3.0 initiative

The fund will offer startups and innovators an opportunity to work with P&G India on customising business solutions, contributing to the advancement of its Supply 3.0 initiatives. P&G India, known for brands such as Gillette, Whisper, and Vicks, is focusing on strengthening its supply chain operations through these collaborations.

"The announcement is in line with the Prime Minister's Gati Shakti initiative, which is an endeavour towards multi-modal connectivity in the country that will enhance seamless movement of goods and services through targeted interventions," the statement said.

"With this fund, we have committed to spending more than Rs 1,800 crore to date in business solutions through vGROW. We strongly believe that a healthy dissatisfaction with the status quo will help us raise the bar on constructive disruption and better serve consumers, customers, and communities," Vaidyanathan said.

The vGROW platform, launched six years ago by P&G India, serves as a space for collaboration and partnership with external partners and suppliers to address business challenges and support emerging startups in the country. With this new fund, P&G India has committed more than Rs 1,800 crore to date for business solutions through vGROW. The platform engages with over 2,300 suppliers, including startups, small businesses, and large organisations across various industries and services.

