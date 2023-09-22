Paddy Acreage Surges By 3% In Current Kharif Season, Pulses Area Declines By 5%

Paddy acreage increases: During the current kharif sowing season, the area under paddy cultivation has witnessed a notable increase of almost 3 per cent, reaching 411.52 lakh hectares, as per data from the Ministry of Agriculture. In the same period last year, the acreage for paddy was 400.72 lakh hectares.

Conversely, the area under pulses has experienced a decline of 5 per cent, dropping to 122.57 lakh hectares from 128.49 lakh hectares in the previous year during the same period. The acreage of coarse cereals has seen a slight rise, going from 183.73 lakh hectares to 186.07 lakh hectares.

Oilseed and groundnut acreage declines

Oilseed sowing has decreased to 192.91 lakh hectares compared to the previous year's 196.08 lakh hectares. Groundnut cultivation area also saw a reduction from 45.51 lakh hectares to 43.89 lakh hectares, while soybean cultivation area slightly increased from 124.77 lakh hectares to 125.59 lakh hectares.

Cotton cultivation area has decreased from 127.57 lakh hectares to 123.42 lakh hectares, according to the data from the agriculture ministry. On the other hand, the acreage dedicated to sugarcane has shown an increase, rising to 59.91 lakh hectares from 55.66 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Overall, the total acreage under the ongoing kharif (summer-sown) season has increased to 1,102.99 lakh hectares from 1,099.23 lakh hectares. Harvesting of kharif crops generally commences at the beginning of October.

The data showcases trends in crop cultivation during this crucial kharif season, providing valuable insights into the nation's agricultural landscape.

(With PTI inputs)