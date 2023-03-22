Padma Awards 2023: Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla Receives Padma Bhushan

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Awards for the year 2023 at a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, March 22. During the occasion, Kumar Mangalam Birla was awarded the Padma Bhushan, which is India’s third highest civilian award, He was chosen for the prestigious award for his contribution to the field of trade and industry.

Notably, he is the only industrialist to be awarded the Padma Bhushan this year in the trade and industry category. After this achievement, he has joined the illustrious list of Padma awardees in his family. Earlier, his mother Rajshree Birla was awarded the Padma Bhushan award in 2011 for her contribution in social work, Granduncle Ganga Prasad Birla was awarded the Padma Bhushan award in 2006 and his great-grandfather Ghanshyam Das Birla was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1957 for contribution to Trade and Industry.

A total of 106 Padma awards were announced this year, of which six are Padma Vibhushan, nine are Padma Bhushan and 91 are Padma Shri. Nineteen of the awardees are women.