Pakistan Rupee Plunges To Record Low Against The Dollar In Interbank Market

The Pakistani Rupee fell to a record low against the dollar in the interbank market on February 2 amid negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to conclude the pending ninth review under the USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The value of the rupee decreased by Rs 1.17 during intraday trade, and was trading at Rs 270. The rupee had closed at Rs 268.83 on February 1 .

The circular debt management plan (CDMP) that the government submitted to the IMF was rejected, according to capital market analyst Saad Ali, who spoke to Geo News.

Additionally, Ali said that these revelations raised questions about the possibility of a bottleneck in the talks between the Shehbaz Sharif government and the IMF.

The Pakistani government has been asked by the IMF to raise the electricity tariff in the range of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 11-12.50 per unit to restrict the additional subsidy at PKR 335 billion for the current fiscal year.

“Unrealistic” CDMP and many false assumptions

The new CDMP was deemed "unrealistic" by the IMF since it was based on several false assumptions. To reduce the losses in the power industry, the Pakistani government will need to alter its policy prescription.

“The IMF has opposed the certain basis of the revised CDMP and asks the government to raise the tariff in the range of Rs 11 to Rs 12.50 per unit, so that the requirement of additional subsidy could be reduced to half from its existing levels of Rs 675 billion for the current fiscal year,” The News International quoted top official sources as saying.

The IMF reportedly also questioned how the Pakistani government calculated its additional subsidy requirement of Rs 675 billion for the current fiscal year. The updated CDMP calls for capping DISCO losses at 16.27% on average for the current fiscal year.