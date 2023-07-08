Panel Calls For 28% GST On Online Gaming, Who Will It Pinch The Most?

GST Council is scheduled to meet on July 11 and among many issues the council headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to propose higher tax for online gaming. The finance ministers of various states asked for a higher tax rate of 28 per cent and this could be a challenge for a category of gaming startups in India.

Online gaming has been categorised under three heads. The first category includes fantasy sports and participant-based fantasy teams, second category involves the ongoing debate between games of skill versus games of chance and the third category encompasses e-sports, often utilising a premium model with in-game purchases, Kishore Kumar, GST expert at tax consultancy firm Taxman explained.

“Out of the three categories of the gaming industry, the 'game of chance' ecosystem will be affected the most. Not just the platform owners but participants' pockets will also be pinched,” said Kumar.

What is the dispute about GST on online gaming

"Prize pool money under the account of GST is an actionable claim, and if the game is deemed a game of skill, there will be no GST on it. However, if it is considered a game of chance, GST will be levied on the prize pool money. The dispute arises from the question of whether platform owners should pay taxes on the prize pool money they distribute, as they argue they are merely acting as a trust, transferring the funds to the winners," he added.

Indian gaming market will skyrocket to an estimated value of $5 billion by 2025 | Image credit: Unsplash

Projections of the gaming industry

Projections indicate that the Indian gaming market will skyrocket to an estimated value of $5 billion by 2025. The growing gaming sector that was struggling with regulatory challenges has recently received an endorsement of legitimacy from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology after it was appointed as the nodal ministry for regulating online gaming.

"Adopting an 18 per cent Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) tax rate brings forth a multitude of advantages for both the gaming industry and its stakeholders, fostering a thriving environment of sustainable growth and overall well-being." Aaditya Shah, COO of IndiaPlays said.

"While such an increase to 28 per cent in the GGR tax rate could introduce certain challenges to the sector's progress, such as impacting companies' cash flows and restricting investment in innovation and expansion, it is crucial to strike a balance that ensures a healthy and sustainable industry." he added.