Paras Defence And Space Technologies IPO: Opening Date, GMP And All You Need To Know

Following on the success of the many recently rolled out public offers, Paras Defence and Space Technologies is all set to open its initial public offering (IPO). A private sector company engaged in developing a wide range of defence and space engineering products, Paras Defence will open its IPO next week. The company had filed preliminary papers with SEBI earlier this year.

Paras Defence IPO opening date

Paras Defence and Space Technologies will open its IPO on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The last Paras Defence IPO subscription date will be Thursday, September 23. The company had earlier received a green signal from market regulator SEBI. The share allotment is said to take place by September 28, while the share listings would happen on October 1. The initiation of refunds will happen on September 29.

Paras Defence IPO Price Band

The engineering company aims to raise Rs 170.78 crore through the offer, with a price band fixed for Rs 165-175 per share. Investors who wish to subscribe to the IPO can bid in the lot of 85 equity shares and multiples thereafter. According to the red herring prospectus, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for purchase of machinery and equipment and repayment of debts besides general corporate purposes. The paras defence IPO grey market price stood at Rs 280 on Thursday, which is a premium of 60 per cent over the issue value.

Paras Defence IPO Market Cap

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 140.6 crore by the company and an offer for sale of up to 17,24,490 equity shares by existing shareholders. The IPO will have a reservation of 50 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and 15% will be reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Retail investors will be eligible to subscribe to the remaining 35% of the issue.

About Paras Defence

Based in Navi Mumbai, Paras Defence and Space Technologies is an engineering company. The firm designs, develops and tests a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions in its research and development facilities. The company is also the sole Indian supplier of critical imaging components for space applications. The company supplies products for major clients like Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, and Hindustan Aeronautics along with some foreign firms in Belgium, Israel, and South Korea.

