Paras Defence IPO Allotment Today; Here's How To Check Status, Refund Date

The allotment of Paras Defence and Space Technologies IPO is going to be conducted today. Thus anyone who has subscribed to the Paras Defence IPO can now check their application status on Tuesday and also know about the Paras Defence IPO refund date and refund status. The initial public offering of Paras Defence and Space Technologies opened its subscription on September 21, and it was closed on September 23. A massive response was witnessed, with investors bidding 304.25 times, the highest in a decade. After that, the refund is said to take place after allotments. Thereafter, Qualified Institutional Buyers bought 169.65 times of their reserved portion followed by the Non-institutional Investors who put bids by 169/65 times. Furthermore, retail investors subscribed around 112.81 times.

Meanwhile, the price band for the Paras Defence IPO was fixed at Rs 165-175 per shared and it comprised a fresh issue of 140.6 crores followed by an offer of sale (OFS) of up to 17,24,490 shares by the existing shareholders. Today being the date of Paras Defence IPO allotment, read on to know more about the IPO allotment status, refund date, and more.

How to check Paras Defence IPO allotment status?

Visit the official BSE website through the given link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Next, go to the page that states 'Status of Issue Application'.

Now select the 'Equity' option and click on the Paras Defence and Space Technologies option

After that, you will need to provide your details which include the application number and permanent account number (PAN)

Confirm and click search.

The status of the application will be displayed on the screen.

Paras Defence IPO refund date

The refunds for the Paras Defence IPO will be initiated a day after the allotment that means on September 29, Wednesday.

Paras Defence IPO listing date

The Paras Defence IPO is likely to be listed on October 1, 2021, at the BSE and NSE.

About Paras Defence

Based in Navi Mumbai, Paras Defence and Space Technologies is an engineering company. The firm designs develop and test a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions in its research and development facilities. The company is also the sole Indian supplier of critical imaging components for space applications. The company supplies products for major clients like Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, and Hindustan Aeronautics along with some foreign firms in Belgium, Israel, and South Korea.

