Parineeti Chopra Backed Clensta Raises Rs 75 Crore From TradeCred, UAE Royal Family

Personal care startup company, 'Clensta International', backed by Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has raised funding worth Rs 75 crore in a funding round led by TradeCred and the Royal Family of the United Arab Emirates, according to the company.

Details of investment

Other prominent investors who participated in the funding round include Mumbai Angels, Keiretsu, LetsVenture and O2 VC fund, the company release stated. Clensta has raised Rs 105 crore since its inception in 2016, with participation from IIT Delhi and US-AID among other investors.

"We look forward to supporting Clensta as they expand and grow their business in India and globally. What attracted us to the brand was their unique selling proposition to combine nature and technology to create science-backed, innovative products," said Hardik Shah, TradeCred.

This news comes at a time when there is significant stress in the startup ecosystem in India. This positive announcement will open up new doors and avenues.

Actress Parineeti Chopra announced her investment and partnership with the personal care brand earlier this week, after which the company confirmed her as their brand ambassador as well.

The Clensta product portfolio offers a wide range of sustainable beauty products. These products are researched and developed under the guidance of IIT-Delhi. At present, the company holds five technologies and patents under its name.

(With PTI inputs)