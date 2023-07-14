The promoter of Patanjali foods, Patanjali Ayurved, said on July 13 that the company will not exercise the oversubscription option, without citing any reason, as per an exchange filing. The OFS for subscriptions for retail investors opened on July 14.

A total of equity shares worth 2.53 crore were proposed to sell with a face value of Rs 2 per share.

"The Seller proposed to sell up to 2.53 crore equity shares of face value of 2 each of the Company (representing 7 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company), on July 13, 2023 (T day) (for Non-Retail Investors only) and on July 14, 2023 (T+1 day for Retail Investors and Non-Retail Investors, who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids from T day) with an option to additionally sell up to 72.39 lakh equity shares of the Company, collectively, hereinafter referred to as "Offer Shares", through the separate designated window of the Stock Exchanges," company said in an exchange filing.

"In this connection, we wish to intimate the stock exchanges of our intention not to exercise the oversubscription option. Accordingly, the total offer size will be the base offer size. Consequently, 25.33 lakh equity shares would be reserved for allocation to retail investors, subject to receipt of valid bids, as part of the offer on July 14, 2023," it added.

Floor price of sale

Patanjali Ayurved had said that it was looking to sell a 7 per cent stake in the company between July 13 and 14. There would also be an option to sell another 2 per cent of its stake, as per an exchange filing on Wednesday. The floor price for the sale was set at Rs 1,000 a share.

The OFS was subscribed 0.42 times as of 11:49 am on July 14, data from the National Stock Exchange showed. The OFS' price of Rs 1,000 was at a discount of 18.57 per cent to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 1,228.05.