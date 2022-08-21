Paytm AGM: Vijay Shekhar Sharma Reappointed As MD & CEO With Whopping 99.6% Majority

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been reappointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Paytm with 99.6% of shareholders voting in favour of him in the 22nd Annual General Meeting held on Friday.

"We are thankful to our shareholders for their unwavering support and faith in our leadership. We remain committed to building a large, profitable company and creating long-term shareholder value, while driving financial inclusion in the country," the company said in a statement.

Paytm said that the overwhelming support of the shareholders is a reflection of investors' faith in Sharma's leadership. "His reappointment as the MD & CEO was also approved by OCL’s Board of Directors in May 2022."

Vijay's remuneration approved with 94.48% majority

The shareholders approved Vijay's remuneration with a 94.48% majority. His remuneration is fixed for the next three years without any annual increment, unlike the practice applicable to other employees in the company.

In his letter to shareholders in April, Vijay had informed the public that his Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) will vest only after the market cap crosses the IPO level on a sustained basis.

Shareholders, during the Annual General Meeting, also endorsed resolutions for reappointment of Ravi Chandra Adusumalli to the Board as Madhur Deora appointed as a whole-time director designated as Executive Director, President Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) along with his remuneration.

"The shareholders also approved Paytm's contribution to Charitable and other Funds, and the receipt, consideration and adoption of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2022," the company informed.

Paytm is a financial services firm that offers full-stack payments & financial solutions. Paytm was founded in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma under One97 Communications.