Paytm Brings Its Own EdTech Platform 'Wealth Academy'; Aims To Educate Traders & Investors

India's leading digital payments firm Paytm is all set to enter the EdTech world bringing its own educational services. As a part of it, Paytm on Wednesday announced about launching its own educational platform namely 'Paytm Wealth Academy' which will aim to provide educational and training services to people based on their requirements. The company through its official statement informed that the educational platform will provide a number of courses and webinars concerning trading and financial concepts and these will be curated as per the needs of the users.

The company in its official statement said that initiative has been brought amid an increase in stock market participation in a recent couple of years.

"There are many new users who are keen to learn and understand financial concepts. A lot of educational content on this topic has come up in recent times, but there is a lack of a structured platform that focuses on helping traders gain applicable knowledge in formats they are familiar with. Paytm Wealth Academy bridges this gap by offering personalized learning options for every type of investor and trader, regardless of where they are in their trading journey", it added.

According to the CEO of Paytm Money, Varun Sridhar the platform aims to provide access to educational content and specialised knowledge to the trading community which was earlier only available for institutional investors and traders. This will also help in developing a strong understanding of financial markets for traders, he added.

Paytm EdTech platform

The educational platform brought by Paytm will have a variety of courses including a course named 'DIY - Create your own portfolio' for such people who are inexperienced. While for people who are familiar with the methods, there are courses for them on investing types.

Candidates who want to get the best-suited course for themselves are required to take a small assessment quiz. Furthermore, at the end of the course, they will need to take an assessment that will test all their learning throughout the course. An exclusive certification will be also offered to the candidates after passing the test.

Apart from the courses, the platform will also provide webinars curated by experienced experts and this will be available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, and others.

Speaking about the cost of these courses, all of the courses are available in a form of a one-time subscription costing Rs 1,200. Subscriptions for courses including webinars will cost around Rs 4,500. Also, users can select individual webinars which will cost Rs 500-1,000 each.

