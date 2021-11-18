Paytm CEO Says He Can Feel 'our Cricket Team' As Messages Pour In On Trading Day Debut

Ahead of the much-awaited stock market debut of Paytm today, the mobile payment firm's founder and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared his joy with fellow subscribers. Sharma on Thursday, took to social media to say that it "feels like carrying the hopes and aspirations of young India to the Stock Market." He went on to praise the subscribers of the IPO by saying that they have now ‘changed’ India.

Hours before Paytm’s listing debut, Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about his emotions at the moment. Sharma also made a Cricket reference by adding that he feels like the national cricket team. "Man, I can feel for our cricket team!” he tweeted.

Man, I can feel for our cricket team!

So many messages, wishes, & kind words. Feels like carrying the hopes and aspirations of young India to the Stock Market. 🙏🏼

From coal to a fintech, in 11 years — India has transformed.

To every Paytmer, you’ve changed India for good 🚀 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) November 18, 2021

The payment firm founder’s tweet came as a result of Paytm's $2.5 billion initial public offering (IPO), which became India's largest. The IPO was oversubscribed ahead of its listing.

Harsh Goenka lauds Vijay Shekhar ahead of Paytm listing

Following Paytm’s IPO entry becoming the "biggest IPO in history", Business tycoon Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to praise Vijay Shekhar Sharma for his remarkable feat. In his tweet, he said that Sharma's story is evident to prove that one does not need family background, knowledge of great English or money to make it big, but only perseverance and hard work plays a major role in one's life. "To prosper in the new India, you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money- you need to dream, persevere and work hard. A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school, is doing the biggest IPO in our history. All luck @vijayshekhar," tweeted Goenka.

Mobile payment firm kicks off India's biggest IPO

Paytm, which began as a platform for mobile recharging a decade ago, surged swiftly after Uber included it as a quick payment option. When India banned high-value currency banknotes in 2016, it promoted digital payments even more. On the back of record highs in the Indian stock market, which has outperformed Asian peers so far this year, several companies, including Paytm, have accessed capital markets in a fund-raising frenzy this year.

