Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Arrested For Ramming DCP’s Car, Released On Bail

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested by Delhi Police last month in a case of rash driving. The billionaire businessman was driving a Jaguar Land Rover that hit the car of the District Commissioner of Police of South Delhi, officials said.

As per the complaint, the speeding Land Rover rammed DCP Benita Mary Jaiker's vehicle outside Mother International School on Aurobindo Marg on February 22. Sharma reportedly fled from the scene. The DCP's car was being driven by her driver, constable Deepak Kumar when the incident took place. He noted down the number of the Land Rover and informed the DCP.

After a preliminary investigation, police found that the car was registered to a company in Haryana's Gurugram. Upon inquiry, it was learned that the car belongs to Vijay Shankar Sharma, who lives in South Delhi. Police booked him under IPC Section 279 (rash or negligent driving).

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa confirmed that Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested and later released on bail.

Paytm payments bank faces RBI heat

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India asked Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm Payments Bank to stop opening new accounts amid "material supervisory concerns" observed in the bank. Sharma owns 51% of the Paytm Payments Bank which was incorporated in August 2016 and commenced operations in May 2017 from a branch in Noida.

The payments bank also faced RBI action in October 2021 with a penalty of Rs 1 crore for certain deficiencies in regulatory compliance. The PPB has over 100 million KYC customers, with 0.4 million users being added every month. The company has issued over eight million FASTags, as per the information mentioned on the company website.