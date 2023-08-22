Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Says India May Soon Cross 500 Million Payment Consumers

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a letter to shareholders said that in India can cross 500 million payment consumers and 100 million merchants-mark in the near future.

The letter to shareholders also lifted investors’ sentiment as the stock rose as much as 2.8 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 861.65 on the BSE, outperforming the Sensex which was 0.15 per cent.

While hailing the government for pushing digital initiatives, Paytm founder said, “In India, we can expect 500 million payment consumers and 100 million merchants not very far in future. This is made possible by Paytm leading from the front, our government’s agenda to drive Digital India and the regulator's encouragement to build an open scalable payment system. We are not only beneficiaries but also the biggest champions of government- and regulator-driven Digital Public Infrastructure.”

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns and operates Paytm, announced its Annual Report for FY23 on Monday, August 21. The company continues its sustained growth with revenue from operations surging 61 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 7,990 crore. For FY23, EBITDA before ESOP cost stood at Rs 176 crore. Furthermore, Sharma claims that the company has already achieved its operating profitability milestone in Q3FY23, much ahead of its September 2023 guidance.

Sharma has his eyes on the next big thing - Artificial General Intelligence. In his letter to shareholders, Sharma said, “For India’s digital revolution after mobile payments, Paytm’s next contribution will be small mobile credit with high credit quality and fully compliant with the regulators guidelines. Expectedly this requires sophisticated capabilities in AI and other technologies. I am very proud of our Advanced AI capabilities in use and how we are expanding. We are building an India-scale AI system which will help various financial institutes in capturing possible risks and frauds, while also protecting them from new kinds of risks due to advancement in AI.”

He further revealed that Paytm is investing in AI with an eye on building Artificial General Intelligence software stack.

Paytm highlighted that its performance was mainly driven by sustained growth in revenues on account of platform expansion and increased monetisation; better profitability in the payments business as well as increased contribution of high growth, high margin businesses such as loan distribution; and disciplined cost management and better operating leverage.

The market capitalisation of Paytm is Rs 54,266 crore. The stocks of the company were trading at 855.65 per share, up over 2.10 per cent, at 1:32 pm.