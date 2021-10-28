Paytm IPO: Alibaba To Garner $730 Mn Via OFS Route; Vijay Sharma Will Earn $54 Mn

Fintech giant Paytm is set to launch what is touted to be India's biggest Initial Public Offering (IPO) on November 8. The issue size is worth a staggering Rs 18,300 crore ($2.4 billion), comprising of a new issue of Rs 8,300 crores and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 10,000 crore by founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and other investors. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 2,080 and Rs 2,150 per equity share, and it will be available from November 8 to 10.

The shares will be listed on both the BSE and the NSE. The Paytm IPO will help CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma earn $54 million, while the Alibaba Group will make $730 million. Here is a look at the Paytm IPO valuation and the list of shareholders that are looking to sell shares in the OFS.

Paytm: Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Alibaba to earn money OFS

According to the details of the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Vijay Shekhar Sharma will sell shares worth ₹402 crores ($53 million) via the OFS route of the Paytm IPO. Meanwhile, the Alibaba Group (ANT Group and Alibaba.com) are expected to sell shares worth ₹5,488 crores (about $733 million). This whopping amount is nearly 30% of the size of the Paytm IPO.

One source told PTI, "Roughly half of the offer for sale is by Ant Financial and the remaining by Alibaba, Elevation Capital, Softbank and other existing shareholders." Meanwhile, it is important to note that Softbank was not included in the list of investors who were looking to dilute their stake as per the IPO draft paper.

Paytm IPO valuation expected to be between $19.3 and $19.9 billion

Paytm is reportedly eyeing a valuation between $19.3 and $19.9 billion. Paytm was last valued at $16 billion when it gained big in 2019 after a billion dollars was raised by several investors. One97 Communications, which owns Paytm, operates in several verticals including digital payments, commerce, lending and insurance. Moreover, the company also owns the e-commerce business Paytm Mall and payments bank Paytm Payments Bank. These companies are not a part of the Paytm IPO.