Paytm IPO Fully-subscribed On Final Day; Receives Total Bids For 5.24 Crore Shares

On the final day of bidding, the initial public offering of One97 Communications, which operates under the brand name of Paytm, was fully subscribed with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) engulfing the issue with offers. The FIIs bided for 4.17 crore shares against 2.63 crores reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

The Paytm IPO has received total bids for 5.24 crore equity shares against the issue size of 4.83 crore equity shares, according to the NSE data. QIBs, who were less interested in the first two days, flooded the issue on the final day, bidding 1.59 times reserved for them.

The retail investors sought 1.28 crore shares against 87.98 lakh shares reserved for them. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) bid for just 8% of the 1.31 crore equity shares reserved for them.

Paytm IPO Day 3: All you need to know

Paytm IPO fully subscribed on the final day of bidding

Receives total bids for 5.24 crore shares against IPO size of 4.83 crore shares

Retail portion subscribed 1.46 times

QIBs bid 1.59 times the shares reserved for them

NIIs bid for just 8% of the portion set aside for them.

Paytm IPO price band: Rs 2,080-2,150

Paytm IPO share allotment: November 15

Refund initiation: November 16

Paytm IPO listing: November 18

What is Paytm?

Paytm is an acronym for Pay through mobile and it is India's largest mobile payments and commerce platform, the company said on its website. The app, available on Apple's App Store and Google's Playstore, allows users to instantly transfer funds. The app can be used at several places like restaurants, petrol pumps, coffee shops, grocery shops, taxis and multiplexes and many more. Moreover, it also allows one to do online recharge, book travel and movie tickets on its application or website.

