Paytm Payments Bank & Western Union Financial Services Fined By RBI; Here's Why

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday, October 20, informed that it has imposed a Rs 1 crore fine on Paytm Payments Bank Limited for an offence committed under section 26 (2) of the Payment and Settlement Act (PSS ACT), 2017. The central bank has also imposed a penalty of Rs 27.8 lakh on Western Union Finance Services for violating the prescribed limit of remittance per year.

According to RBI's statement, the central bank observed that the data shared on Paytm Payments bank's final Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) did not reflect its faction position.

"As this was an offence of the nature referred to in Section 26 (2) of the PSS Act, a notice was issued to PPBL. After reviewing the written responses and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI-determined that the aforementioned charge was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty," the order said.

Paytm Payments bank is a payments bank founded in 2017 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma. In 2015, it received a license to run a payments bank from RBI. It was launched in 2017.

A fine of Rs 27.8 Lakh was also imposed on Western Union Financial Services Inc, a cross-border money transfer service, for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions contained in the MTSS (Master Direction on Money Transfer Service Scheme) dates February 22, 2017.

"WUFSI had reported instances of breach of the ceiling of 30 remittances per beneficiary during the calendar years 2019 and 2020, and filed an application for compounding of the violation. RBI-determined that the aforementioned non-compliance warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty after analysing the compounding application, and oral submissions made during the personal hearing," the order stated.

RBI Imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on SBI

On Monday, October 18, the RBI imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on the State Bank of India for defying specific directions. The penalty was imposed for violation of rules related to 'Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs', the central bank said.

"This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," it said.

