Paytm Payments Bank Assures To Comply By RBI Guidelines After Facing Restrictions

Reacting to the restrictions passed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Paytm has said it is taking immediate actions to comply with the direction. The company is barred from opening new accounts amid 'material supervisory concerns'. The digital payment company has been barred from opening accounts for the second time.

Paytm assures to compile by RBI guidelines:

"We are taking immediate steps to comply with RBI directions. PPBL remains committed to working with the regulator to address their concerns as quickly as possible. We shall notify when we recommence the opening of new accounts after obtaining RBI approval," PPBL said in a blog.

Since its inception in May 2017, this is the third time that Vijay Shekhar Sharma-promoted Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) is facing action from the banking regulator. Meanwhile, the PPBL statement further said that existing customers can continue to operate banking and digital payments services without interruption. Additionally, new users can create Paytm UPI handles, and link them to their existing PPBL account or to other bank accounts, added the company.

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from adding new customers

Reserve Bank of India has today, in the exercise of its powers, inter alia, under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop, with immediate effect, onboarding of new customers. The bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system. Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing the report of the IT auditors. This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank, said the RBI's press statement.

Paytm Payments Bank was incorporated in August 2016 and formally began its operations in May 2017 from a branch in Noida. As per the last disclosed numbers, PPBL had around 6.4 crore customers. Sharma holds a 51 percent stake in Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), while the remaining 49 percent is held by Paytm. RBI has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive system audit of PPBL's IT system.