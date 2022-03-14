Paytm Payments Bank Denies 'sensationalist & False' Reports Of Data Leak To Chinese Firms

Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) on Monday denied media reports of leaking data to Chinese firms. The company termed the allegation as "false and sensationalist". The bank, in a media statement, assured to be fully compliant with Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data localisation rules. All of the bank's data resides within India, the statement added.



According to the allegation made in the media report, Paytm Payments Bank servers have been accused of sharing information with Chinese firms, which also happen to own a stake in Paytm. Paytm is backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding and its affiliate Ant Group.

PPBL assures of following all data localisation rules

In another development three days back, PPBL on March 11, was barred from adding new customers by the Reserve Bank of India, citing IT issues. PPBL said in a reply, "We are taking immediate steps to comply with RBI directions. PPBL remains committed to working with the regulator to address their concerns as quickly as possible. We shall notify when we recommence the opening of new accounts after obtaining RBI approval."



The Company has been informed that this does not impact any existing customers of PPBL, who can continue to use all banking and payment services without interruption. All existing users of Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm FASTag, and bank accounts can continue to use these instruments, including debit cards and net banking for payments.



The Paytm stock took a beating on the stock market after the RBI's action on March 11, Friday. The stock price of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm plunges 13 per cent after the price of the share fell and hit a new low during the opening hours of Monday morning. The Paytm stock started its trade at ₹672 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).



The Data Protection Bill is in the works, which seeks to protect personal data of citizens and also intends to set up a Data Protection Authority.



