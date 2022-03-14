Paytm Stock Plunges 13%, Hits New Low As RBI Bars PPBL From Acquiring New Customers

The stock price of One97 Communications the parent company of Paytm plunges 13 per cent after the price of the share fell and hit a new low during the opening hours of Monday morning. The Paytm stock started its trade at ₹672 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the reason behind this big fall is predicted to be the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) which bars the fintech company from onboarding any new customer in Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) with immediate effect over certain security concerns. The company has also been asked to appoint an audit firm to conduct the audit of its IT system.

"Reserve Bank of India has today, in the exercise of its powers, inter alia, under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop, with immediate effect, onboarding of new customers. The bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system. Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing the report of the IT auditors. This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank," said the RBI's press statement on March 11.

Paytm stock price

Paytm stock debuted in the stock market on November 18, 2021. The debut did not turn out quite well as the One97 Communication company which issued it's Initial Public Offering (IPO) to ₹2160, while the stock was listed ₹1,955 but saw a sudden fall of 24% as it closed its first day on ₹1,564 per share. Quoting the current market as of 11.20 AM (IST), the Paytm stock has recovered a bit from its morning loss is trading at ₹692 per piece with a loss of over 10.5%.

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Indian stock market slumped in the last two weeks. As of this week, the market is trying to return to stability, as Nifty 50 saw steady growth of 108 points as of 11.25 AM whereas Sensex rebounded from its big fall in the previous week and gained 507 points as of 11.25 AM.