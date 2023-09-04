Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Unveils Two-in-one Soundbox To Accept Card Payments

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns and operates Paytm, on Monday, announced that it has launched Card Soundbox.

The new product will allow merchants to accept both mobile and card payments across all Visa, Mastercard, American Express and RuPay networks, the company said in a statement.

Last month, the company rolled out two products to transform in-store payments, which include Paytm Pocket Soundbox and Paytm Music Soundbox.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm said, “Paytm has always been at the forefront of innovating for India’s small businesses, solving their payments and financial services problems. Today with Paytm Card Soundbox, we take it to the next level. We have found that merchants and consumers need card acceptance as simply as mobile payments with Paytm QR Code. The launch of Card Soundbox will go a long way in merging the two requirements of merchants - mobile payments and card payments.

“The launch of Paytm’s unique device will transform in-store payments by expanding payment acceptance for merchants by combining Soundbox with NFC or contactless debit and credit card payments with mobile payments,” said Paytm.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said, “Paytm Card Soundbox is India’s first Soundbox that will also accept contactless card payments and would further accelerate cashless transactions in the country.”

Paytm claims that the product provides both audio and visual payment confirmation through a LCD display to the merchant and the customer.

Paytm Card Soundbox also has a built-in ‘tap and pay’ functionality through which merchants can accept card payments up to Rs 5,000. The indigenous device is 4G-powered, the company added.

Paytm Card Soundbox boast a 4W speaker, and also has a battery life of five days. The device offers alerts in 11 languages that can be changed by the merchant through Paytm for Business app.

Furthermore, users with NFC-enabled smartphones can also pay through their phones using the tap feature via this device.

Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard said "With cardholders increasingly exploring faster, convenient, and more efficient ways to transact, India has seen remarkable growth in contactless card payments. By putting the cardholder in control and uniquely encrypting each transaction, such payments reduce the risk of loss or counterfeit and double billing. The Paytm Card Soundbox is yet another innovation that will enable small merchants to provide a seamless digital payment experience to their customers by easily accepting contactless card payments.”

Bhavesh Gupta, president, CEO, Paytm said, "Cards will always have a flaunt value, but I do foresee that the credit card will fade and phone will eventually become and instrument for carrying credit.”

The stocks of Paytm were trading 0.02 per cent higher at Rs 857.40 per share, at 3:09 pm, on BSE.