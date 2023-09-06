Paytm's Stock Surges 2% With Positive Business Updates

One97 share price: Paytm's share price demonstrated a surge of around 2 per cent in intraday trading on the BSE on Wednesday, potentially extending its gains for a second consecutive session. The boost came on the heels of promising business updates provided by the company for the month of August.

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, disclosed a robust 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in average monthly transacting users, reaching 94 million in the July-August period compared to 79 million in the same period last year.

In addition, Paytm announced that it disbursed loans amounting to Rs 5,517 crore ($667 million) in August through its lending platform.

The company's merchant payment volumes (GMV) also showed impressive growth, increasing by 43 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3 trillion ($36.3 billion) during July-August 2023, compared to Rs 2.1 trillion in July-August 2022. Notably, Paytm continued to witness an uptick in GMV for non-UPI instruments such as EMI and cards, according to the company's statement.

44 per cent increase in last 6 months

Paytm's share price has enjoyed a strong upward trajectory over the last six months, significantly outperforming the benchmark Sensex index. The stock has surged by approximately 44 per cent in the past six months, compared to a nearly 9 per cent gain in the Sensex.

On August 25, 2023, the stock reached its 52-week high of Rs 939 on the BSE. Conversely, it touched its 52-week low of Rs 439.60 on November 24 the previous year. Remarkably, the stock has surged by 100 per cent from its 52-week low.

Market experts believe that there is still potential for further upside.

Anticipating more upside

Motilal Oswal Financial Services, a brokerage firm, maintains a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,000, implying a potential upside of 13 per cent.

Motilal Oswal noted that Paytm's business momentum remains robust, marked by substantial growth in GMV (gross merchandise value) and loan disbursements. The firm also highlighted the strong traction in subscription devices, which is expected to contribute to healthy revenue growth.

"We value Paytm based on 17 times FY28E EV/EBITDA and discount the same to FY25E taking a discount rate of nearly 15 per cent. We value the stock at Rs 1,000, which implies 4.7 times FY25E P/sales," stated Motilal Oswal.

Global financial firm Citi shares the positive outlook, maintaining a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,160 for Paytm.

Citi noted, "Paytm's leadership in devices has several durable advantages and should persist," reinforcing its confidence in the stock's potential.

While fundamental factors make Paytm an attractive long-term investment, technical indicators also favour the stock in the short term.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, observed that Paytm has gained positive momentum recently after reaching Rs 750. Currently, it is trading near Rs 900.

"On a weekly scale, if Paytm manages to sustain above Rs 915 level, we may see fresh long positions targeting Rs 1,000, with a recommended stop loss near Rs 860 on a daily closing basis," Patel suggested.

Paytm's consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows on weekly charts has caught the attention of Gaurav Bissa, VP of InCred Equities, signalling a strong recent uptrend.

For the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24), Paytm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 357 crore, significantly reduced from the loss of Rs 6,444 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations during the same quarter grew by 39.4 per cent to Rs 2,341 crore, compared to Rs 1,679 crore in the previous year.