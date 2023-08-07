PB Fintech’s Loss Narrows To Rs 11 Crore In Q1 On Loan, Insurance Demand

PB Fintech the parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, reported a narrower first-quarter loss on Monday on growing demand for insurance and loans.

PB Fintech, which also operates online credit marketplace Paisabazaar, said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 11.42 crore for the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 204 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 31.8 per cent to Rs 666 crore, with revenue from Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, its core online business, growing 39 per cent to Rs 516 crore.

Loan disbursals rose 52.7 per cent, the company said.

The company's costs rose 1.5 per cent, significantly less than the 18.4 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

That helped PB Fintech post a positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). It broke even on an adjusted EBITDA basis in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Policybazaar and Paisabazaar have been adjusted EBITDA positive for more than a year.

PB Fintech's shares closed 2.2 per cent higher ahead of its results. They have surged nearly 74.5 per cent so far this year, while peer Paytm has jumped 60 per cent and the BSE bank index has gained just 3 per cent.

