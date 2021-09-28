Pension, Auto-debit, Cheque Book Rules To Change From October 1; All You Need To Know

October is about to begin, and certain rules and changes will come into force from the 1st of the month. Several rules will be changed throughout the country, majorly concerning banking, payments, and digital transactions. These regulations will have a significant effect on people's lives in some way or the other, and therefore knowing it all in detail is essential to avoid unwanted issues and remain prepared. Read on to know about the expected changes in the month of October. Meanwhile, there have been five major changes from pension rules to cheque books. All of these will be implemented from October 1, 2021.

Pension rule change

According to the new regulations, the laws surrounding digital life certificates will change from October 1 onwards. Anyone above the age of 80 is eligible and such people who have retired will be able to submit their digital life certificate at the Jeevan Pramaan Centres of respective post offices across the country. The completion date for the submission of certificates has been set till November 30, 2021.

Cheque book rule changes

Regarding the changes in rules for cheque books, it has been said that old cheque books with all MICR codes will now become invalid from October 1, 2021. Cheques of these three banks: the Oriental Bank of Commerce, the United Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank will now become invalid. The banks now need to update their MICR and IFSC codes for avoiding any halt.

Auto-debit rule change

The third change will be based on the auto-debit facilities given by the debit and credit cards. According to the Reserve Bank of India, banks have been directed to make certain adjustments that will include 'Additional Factor Authentication'. It means that any monthly payment for subscriptions like Amazon Prime, Netflix and others will now take place after receiving the subscriber's approval. According to that, notification will be provided to the subscriber 12 hours before the payment, and the payment will take place only after receiving the approval.

Mutual fund investment rule change

Intending to protect the interests of the mutual fund investors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has enacted a new rule applicable to junior workers working for Asset under Management Company, also known as Mutual Fund House. According to the rule, these employees will need to invest 10% of their gross salary into mutual funds. Furthermore, it will increase to 20% in October 2023.

Rule on private liquor shops

Another change that will be witnessed in the month of October will surround private liquor shops. According to the new rules, private liquor outlets will be closed from October 1, 2021, until November 16. Until then, only government stores will be allowed to operate.

